Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

