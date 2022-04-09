Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $98,000 Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 153.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

