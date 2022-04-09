Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $91,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $44.72 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

