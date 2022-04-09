Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $51,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

