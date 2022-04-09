Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
Separately, UBS Group cut Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
