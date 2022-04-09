Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

