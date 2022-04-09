Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,828 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vale by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,284 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

