Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65.

Tesla stock opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $918.83 and a 200-day moving average of $966.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

