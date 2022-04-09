Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 579,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,012. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.
Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
