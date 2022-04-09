Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 579,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,012. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

