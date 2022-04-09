Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

