US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

