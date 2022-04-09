Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBA opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $749.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

