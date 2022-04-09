Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.78. Urban One shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 58,278 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
