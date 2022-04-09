Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.78. Urban One shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 58,278 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 17.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

