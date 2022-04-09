Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Urban Edge Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $20,850,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,114,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

