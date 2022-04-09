Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up to $160.55

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $160.55, but opened at $165.72. Universal Display shares last traded at $159.28, with a volume of 2,278 shares changing hands.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

