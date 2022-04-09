Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up to $160.55

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $160.55, but opened at $165.72. Universal Display shares last traded at $159.28, with a volume of 2,278 shares changing hands.
OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
