United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $189.27. 820,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.