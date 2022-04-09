United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.27. Approximately 44,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 86,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

