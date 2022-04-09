United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.57.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $190.97 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.49.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.