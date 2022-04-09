United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

