Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average of $242.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

