Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($55.08) to GBX 3,800 ($49.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,537.50 ($46.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £90.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,800.35. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

