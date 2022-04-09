UBS Group Upgrades SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) to Buy

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SoftwareONE stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61. SoftwareONE has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

SoftwareONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

