UBS Group Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.08 ($179.21).

EPA SU opened at €145.50 ($159.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €145.85 and a 200-day moving average of €152.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

