UBS Group Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 85

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

