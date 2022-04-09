UBS Group Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 85

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.20.
NYSE NVS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.