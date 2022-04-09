UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €345.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €312.29 ($343.17).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €294.70 ($323.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a twelve month low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a twelve month high of €309.35 ($339.95). The firm has a market cap of $149.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of €271.36 and a 200 day moving average of €278.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

