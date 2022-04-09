UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,252,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,007,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 734,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after purchasing an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 566,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 351,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

