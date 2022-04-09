U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $19.24 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $6,443,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

