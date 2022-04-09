U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,933 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

USB stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

