TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.99.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. Analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

