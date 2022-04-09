Truist Financial Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.33. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

