Truist Financial Trims Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Target Price to $97.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

Diodes stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

