Truist Financial Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $390.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $386.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $369.46 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.