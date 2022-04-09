Truist Financial Comments on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $684.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.