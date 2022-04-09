Truist Financial Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $55.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

