Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

