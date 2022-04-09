Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $183.19 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.