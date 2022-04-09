True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

