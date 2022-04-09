Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

TRTN stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Triton International has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Triton International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

