Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of DCFC opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

