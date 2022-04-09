Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.