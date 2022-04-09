TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $640.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $648.38 and a 200-day moving average of $635.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

