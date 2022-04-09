TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.87. TransAlta shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 2,085 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.