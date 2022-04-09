Tracsis plc (TRCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on May 6th

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TRCS opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.92 million and a P/E ratio of 129.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 955.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 978.34. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,115 ($14.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

