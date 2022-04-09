Tracsis plc (TRCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on May 6th

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TRCS opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.92 million and a P/E ratio of 129.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 955.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 978.34. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,115 ($14.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
About Tracsis (Get Rating)
