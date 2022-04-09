Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.25 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.23.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

