Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.23.

TSE:TXG opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

