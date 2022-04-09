Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.23.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.21. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

