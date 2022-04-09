Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.87

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.87 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.70). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.72), with a volume of 73,312 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.77.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

