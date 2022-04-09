Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.87

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.87 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.70). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.72), with a volume of 73,312 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.77.
Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)
