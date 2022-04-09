TokenPay Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $737,468.15 and approximately $54,815.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

