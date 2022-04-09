TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Up 2.5%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.08 ($0.09). 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.26.
TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)
