TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Up 2.5%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.08 ($0.09). 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.26.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

