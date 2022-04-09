Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TLYS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 369,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $283.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

